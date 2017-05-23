EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Best Memorial Day Events In Pittsburgh

May 23, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Best Of, Eat See Play, Mario McKellop, SEE

By Mario McKellop

As the unofficial kickoff to summer, Memorial Day offers Pittsburgh families the opportunity to get away from the distractions of the daily grind and reconnect with what’s most important in life. Luckily, the City of Bridges will serve as the setting for a number of fun events in the last weekend of May. Whether families want to see some fireworks, take in a parade, get some exercise in, while away the day in a waterpark or honor the troops, Pittsburgh has it all. Here are four Memorial Day events that offer tons of family fun.

sandcastle Best Memorial Day Events In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

Sandcastle Waterpark
1000 Sandcastle Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15120
(412) 462-6666
www.sandcastlewaterpark.com

For the last 28 years, Pittsburgh families have been able to escape sweltering summer temperatures by visiting the Sandcastle Waterpark. On May 27, the amusement park will open its doors for the first time this season. That means locals can spend Memorial Day weekend jetting down waterslides, lazily drifting around a quarter mile long river or swimming through the massive 20,000 square foot Mon-Tsunami wave pool. It’s an ideal place for families to create memories that will last a lifetime. The park will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all of Memorial Day weekend. Admission to Sandcastle Waterpark is $35.99 and children 3 and under are free.

RelatedBest Spots To Spend A Summer Day With Your Family In Pittsburgh

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum
4141 Fifth Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 621-4253
www.soldiersandsailorshall.org/event/soldiers-sailors-presented-our-memorial-day-celebration

Families seeking a traditional Memorial Day celebration should head to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum on May 29. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will present a host of patriotic and fun-filled activities. Things kick off with a ceremony honoring armed service members who gave their lives to the war against terrorism. Then, adults can participate in a raffle/auction that features a range of cool prizes while kids can get their faces painted and hop around a bouncy castle. Afterward, the entire family can come together to enjoy a performance by the 6th Regiment USCT Drum Corps.

RelatedBest Memorial Day Getaways Near Pittsburgh

lawrenceville memorial day parade Best Memorial Day Events In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

2017 Lawrenceville Memorial Day Parade
40th and Butler Street

For more than 100 years now, the neighborhood of Lawrenceville has honored the fallen with its annual Memorial Day parade. This year’s event will begin around 10 a.m. on May 29 at the intersection of 40th and Butler Street and will run approximately 45 minutes. The parade will conclude at the Allegheny Cemetery for a ceremonial wreath laying. As the Lawrenceville Memorial Day parade is one of the area’s most hallowed traditions, families should arrive early to secure a good vantage point along the parade route.

open streets Best Memorial Day Events In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

OpenStreetsPGH
Market Square
Forbes Avenue and Market Street
www.openstreetspgh.org

Those interested in getting a little exercise in during their family bonding time should definitely check out OpenStreetsPGH. On May 28, the Market Square area will be blocked off from car traffic, so locals can bike, skate, run or walk through Downtown Pittsburgh. Families can partake in some outdoor group fitness programs, take advantage of the specials offered by Market Square shops and eateries or participate in various one-, three- or six-mile runs. The fun begins at 9 a.m.

RelatedPlay With Your Kids By Building a Playground in Pittsburgh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch