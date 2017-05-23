Teen Killed In Bicycling Accident Days Before His Graduation

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The family of a young man, who was about to graduate from high school, is now making plans for a funeral instead.

Jordan Bobin, 18, was struck and killed on Monday afternoon while riding his bicycle in Beaver County.

It was an ugly scene along Route 18 near the Beaver-Lawrence County line. The bicycle had its front wheel torn off, the victim’s shoes and clothing lay nearby on the ground and the SUV sustained a heavily-damaged windshield.

“A bicyclist was attempting to come from Old Wampum Road, a vehicle was traveling on [Route] 18, and impacted with the bicycle, causing damage to not only the car, but obviously, to the operator of the bicycle,” said Trooper Jim Long, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Bobin died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was a senior at Mohawk Sr. High school near New Castle.

“He was a great kid,” said Dillon McBride, Bobin’s classmate. “He had a lot going for him. It was too early for him; it was a horrible tragedy.”

“I think it’s just sad. He was an innocent kid, he didn’t deserve for all this to happen to him,” Carson Clark, another classmate, said.

Bobin was one of 98 seniors graduating in five days. Many of his classmates were on a field trip in Cincinnati, but when they heard the bad news they cancelled and returned home.

Tabitha Wilkins, a senior, believes Bobin was planning to attend Youngstown State University.

“He was way too young to die so soon,” said Wilkins. “He had so much going for him; he would have done so good in life.”

Wilkins said Bobin has a twin brother. The school district is sending condolences to the family and is providing grief counselors to assist students and staff.