Market District Memorial Day Recipes

May 23, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Fruit & Nut Salad, Giant Eagle Market District, Potato Salad

If you’re looking for some patriotic recipes for your Memorial Day celebration, check out these two from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Red, White, & Blue Fruit & Nut Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 15 min.

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Baby Spinach, Baby Leaf, or Baby Bibb Lettuce
  • 4 cups Watermelon, cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 2 cups Blueberries, rinsed
  • 2 cups Strawberries, cut into quarters
  • 1 cup Feta or Goat Cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ cup Sliced Almonds
  • ¼ cup Sunflower Seeds
  • 2 tbsp Fresh Mint, minced
  • 1 cup Market District Vinaigrette
  • (Strawberry-Poppy Seed, Honey-White Balsamic or Raspberry-Acai)

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl combine the fruit, mint & dressing. Gently toss.
2. Lay the lettuce on the bottom of a serving plate.
3. Top with the tossed fruit and dressing.
4. Top with the cheese, seeds & nuts.
5. Garnish with additional mint sprigs and a crack of black pepper if desired.

Red, White, & Blue Potato Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 6-8 Prep Time: 35 min. Cook Time: 20 min.

Ingredients:

  • 4 lbs Petite Tri-Colored Potatoes, rinsed, cut into quarters
  • ½ cup Red Bell Pepper, minced
  • ½ cup Sweet Onion, minced
  • ½ cup Celery, diced
  • 4 each Hard Boiled Egg, chopped
  • ¼ cup Scallions, thinly sliced
  • Garnish Paprika

Dressing:

  • 1 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 cup Sour Cream
  • ½ tbsp Kosher Salt
  • 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
  • 1 tbsp Yellow Mustard
  • 1 tbsp Capers (optional – diced pickles will also work)
  • 1 tbsp Lemon Juice
  • 1 tsp Hot Sauce
  • ½ tbsp Black Pepper
  • ½ tbsp Garlic Powder

Directions:

1. Boil the potatoes in water until fork tender, remove and allow to cool.
2. For the dressing: whisk together all of the dressing ingredients until well mixed.
3. In a large bowl combine the rest of the ingredients and toss with the dressing.
4. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika & thinly sliced scallions.

