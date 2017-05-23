Market District Memorial Day Recipes

If you’re looking for some patriotic recipes for your Memorial Day celebration, check out these two from the Giant Eagle Market District!
Red, White, & Blue Fruit & Nut Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 15 min.
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Baby Spinach, Baby Leaf, or Baby Bibb Lettuce
- 4 cups Watermelon, cut into ½ inch cubes
- 2 cups Blueberries, rinsed
- 2 cups Strawberries, cut into quarters
- 1 cup Feta or Goat Cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup Sliced Almonds
- ¼ cup Sunflower Seeds
- 2 tbsp Fresh Mint, minced
- 1 cup Market District Vinaigrette
- (Strawberry-Poppy Seed, Honey-White Balsamic or Raspberry-Acai)
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl combine the fruit, mint & dressing. Gently toss.
2. Lay the lettuce on the bottom of a serving plate.
3. Top with the tossed fruit and dressing.
4. Top with the cheese, seeds & nuts.
5. Garnish with additional mint sprigs and a crack of black pepper if desired.
Red, White, & Blue Potato Salad
Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico
Serves: 6-8 Prep Time: 35 min. Cook Time: 20 min.
Ingredients:
- 4 lbs Petite Tri-Colored Potatoes, rinsed, cut into quarters
- ½ cup Red Bell Pepper, minced
- ½ cup Sweet Onion, minced
- ½ cup Celery, diced
- 4 each Hard Boiled Egg, chopped
- ¼ cup Scallions, thinly sliced
- Garnish Paprika
Dressing:
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- ½ tbsp Kosher Salt
- 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 tbsp Yellow Mustard
- 1 tbsp Capers (optional – diced pickles will also work)
- 1 tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Hot Sauce
- ½ tbsp Black Pepper
- ½ tbsp Garlic Powder
Directions:
1. Boil the potatoes in water until fork tender, remove and allow to cool.
2. For the dressing: whisk together all of the dressing ingredients until well mixed.
3. In a large bowl combine the rest of the ingredients and toss with the dressing.
4. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika & thinly sliced scallions.