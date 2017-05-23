EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Worker Shocked In Oakland, Emergency Crews Responding

May 23, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: North Neville Street, Oakland

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called after a worker was shocked in Oakland Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened in the 540 block of North Neville Street.

The man was working in a cherry picker when it came in contact with a power line.

Power crews have also been called to the scene because the line is still live.

No other information has been released.

