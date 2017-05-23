Worker Shocked In Oakland, Emergency Crews Responding

OAKLAND (KDKA) – Emergency crews have been called after a worker was shocked in Oakland Tuesday morning.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened in the 540 block of North Neville Street.
The man was working in a cherry picker when it came in contact with a power line.
Power crews have also been called to the scene because the line is still live.
No other information has been released.
