Ohio Coroner Runs Out Of Room For Bodies Due To Spike In Opioid Deaths

DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) – For the second time this year, a coroner’s office in Ohio has run out of space for dead bodies due to the opioid epidemic.

The Trib reports the Montgomery County, Ohio office had 13 bodies yesterday, and 12 of them were overdoses.

Coroner, Dr. Kent Harshbarger, says they have already expanded the cooler once last year because space for 36 wasn’t enough, it now holds 42.

“If this pace continues, I’m not really sure what we’re going to do,” Dr. Harshbarger told the Trib. “It’s full every night.”

In February the coroner’s office also ran out of space due to the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Harshbarger said then that he was considering renting space at funeral homes in the community to handle the overflow.

He also reportedly rents refrigerated trailers that can be brought in when deaths spike.

“I’m looking at 2,900 autopsies, 2,000 of them overdoses,” Dr. Harshbarger told the Trib.

His office reportedly handled fewer than 2,000 autopsies total in 2016.