Pa. Senator Wants Better Pittsburgh To Harrisburg Rail Service

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Senate is taking the first steps in the hopes of improving rail service between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Sen. Randy Vulakovich says he’s sponsored a study that would investigate what it would take to add a pair of passenger trains between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

He tells KDKA Radio, new rail service would be vital to western Pennsylvania.

“There’s a lot of these small communities, between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, who would like to have that rail service, so that’s the whole point behind it. It’s not just to get service between those two cities,” said Vulakovich.

He adds he want to have the study completed by next year in case federal funds would be available to help fund the project.

“The study is to determine what improvement to the rail infrastructure, between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, are necessary to make the additional passenger rail service, compatible with the existing freight service,” said Vulakovich.

In all, Vulakovich says he hope to add an additional two passenger trains, in addition to the train that currently runs between the two cities, on a daily basis.

He hopes the study will be complete by sometime next year.

