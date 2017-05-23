Major Crash Closes Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One outbound lane of the Parkway East has reopened following a major crash Tuesday afternoon.
Several vehicles were involved and a coal truck had tipped over spilling coal all over the Parkway.
Initially, all outbound lanes were closed between the Penn Hills (Exit 81) and Monroeville (Exit 84A) interchanges, according to PennDot.
Two lanes in the inbound or westbound direction were closed to traffic, but have since reopened.
Emergency personnel are on scene helping with the accident.
There’s no estimated time on when the road will be fully reopened.
