Car Crashes Into House In Speers, 2 Children Injured

SPEERS (KDKA) – Two children were injured when their vehicle slammed into the porch of a house in Washington County Tuesday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 100 block of Grandview Way in Speers around 11 a.m.
A young couple and two children were in the car when it reportedly stalled while traveling down a hill. The couple got out to push and the car took off and crashed into the porch of a home nearby.
Both of the kids were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
No other information has been released.
