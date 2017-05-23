EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Car Crashes Into House In Speers, 2 Children Injured

May 23, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Grandview Way, Speers, Washington County

SPEERS (KDKA) – Two children were injured when their vehicle slammed into the porch of a house in Washington County Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 100 block of Grandview Way in Speers around 11 a.m.

A young couple and two children were in the car when it reportedly stalled while traveling down a hill. The couple got out to push and the car took off and crashed into the porch of a home nearby.

Both of the kids were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information has been released.

