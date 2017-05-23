EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Expert: Terrorists Targeting Vulnerable Areas

May 23, 2017 8:16 PM By Robert Mangino
Filed Under: Lou Gentile, Manchester, Manchester Attack, Terror, Terrorism

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) — The terror attack in Manchester, England, is the latest example of terrorists going after a “target of opportunity.”

Lou Gentile is the CEO and founder of Corporate Security and Investigations. He joined Robert Mangino on the KDKA Afternoon News on Tuesday. Gentile explained that “you can’t protect yourself from everything, but you can have a heightened sense of awareness.”

Like NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Facebook
Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Twitter

That heightened sense of awareness is crucial in places like schools and large gatherings, which Gentile called “soft targets.” Soft targets are places that have little to no security that are vulnerable to attack.

Gentile stressed that “you can’t depend on government and security to protect us against everything,” you have to stay vigilant and aware.

Listen to the interview below:

More from Robert Mangino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch