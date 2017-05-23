Expert: Terrorists Targeting Vulnerable Areas

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) — The terror attack in Manchester, England, is the latest example of terrorists going after a “target of opportunity.”

Lou Gentile is the CEO and founder of Corporate Security and Investigations. He joined Robert Mangino on the KDKA Afternoon News on Tuesday. Gentile explained that “you can’t protect yourself from everything, but you can have a heightened sense of awareness.”

Like NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Facebook

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA On Twitter

That heightened sense of awareness is crucial in places like schools and large gatherings, which Gentile called “soft targets.” Soft targets are places that have little to no security that are vulnerable to attack.

Gentile stressed that “you can’t depend on government and security to protect us against everything,” you have to stay vigilant and aware.

Listen to the interview below: