Additional City Streets To Be Paved Thanks To Uncovered Funds

May 24, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: City Funds, Councilman Dan Gilman, Paving, Road Work

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Thanks to some detective work by a Pittsburgh city councilman, a few extra miles of city roads will be paved this year.

Dan Gilman says he was able to uncover more than $1 million sitting in old, expired capital project accounts, that he wants to slide over to the Public Works budget.

Gilman tells KDKA, every penny they can use on infrastructure is important.

“We have hundreds of miles [of roads] that are in terrible condition, we’re hoping to pave about 75 miles of roads this year, so there’s plenty of need for this money to go around,”  said Gilman.

Gilman says he has the support of Mayor Bill Peduto in his effort to move the funds.

Some of the funds came from old contracts such as police equipment, The Facilities Maintenance Program, Building Maintenance Program, and elevator repair and maintenance.

City Council still needs to approve the transfer of the funds, which total $1,022,551.64

