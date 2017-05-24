After 3 Hour Rain Delay, Adams Lifts Braves Over Pirates

ATLANTA (AP) – Matt Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left in the stands for the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 early Wednesday morning in a game delayed over three hours by rain.

If you're gonna play until 2 in the morning, might as well win it. #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/RbR8QxBCGn — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 24, 2017

The delay started in the top of the seventh inning and ended at 12:51 a.m. The game finished just before 2 a.m. – 6 hours, 15 minutes after first pitch.

After Pittsburgh scored twice in the top of the ninth, Atlanta got two runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Markakis had an RBI double to tie it at 5, and after Matt Kemp was intentionally walked, Markakis scored from second on Adams’ single to left.

Pirates closer Tony Watson (2-1) faced six batters in blowing the save in the ninth.

Atlanta has won nine of 12. Luke Jackson (1-0) got his first career win.

Adams has homered twice in three games since being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals to fill in for injured Freddie Freeman at first base.