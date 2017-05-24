EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Tickets On Sale For Antonio Brown’s Celebrity Softball Game

May 24, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is hosting a celebrity softball game next month, and you are invited.

It will be held Saturday, June 17 at the Steelers’ practice facility on the South Side.

Le’Veon Bell will be in the lineup along with former Pitt basketball star DeJuan Blair, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus and other athletes.

There will also be promotions and giveaways during the game.

All proceeds benefit the National Youth Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania.

