Woman’s Body Found On Hillside In Garfield

May 24, 2017 12:55 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Garfield, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Garfield.

Investigators were called to North Atlantic Avenue after the body was discovered over a hillside there.

Authorities are not yet releasing many details or the victim’s identity, but say she is a 25-year-old woman. She lived in the neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

“She did not just fall down the hillside,” said Sonya Toler, Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman.

Authorities say it’s too early in the investigation to determine any persons-of-interest or suspects in the case.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

