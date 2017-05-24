Woman’s Body Found On Hillside In Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Garfield.
Investigators were called to North Atlantic Avenue after the body was discovered over a hillside there.
Police responded to a call just after 8pm of a body found 90ft over a hill. No word on the identity or cause of death yet. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/TZIrj7D00w
— Fletcher Rumbaugh (@Rumbaugh78) May 24, 2017
Authorities are not yet releasing many details or the victim’s identity, but say she is a 25-year-old woman. She lived in the neighborhood.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.
“She did not just fall down the hillside,” said Sonya Toler, Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman.
Authorities say it’s too early in the investigation to determine any persons-of-interest or suspects in the case.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter