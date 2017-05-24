Get Marty: Staggering Number Of People Incorrectly Labeled As Felons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A staggering number of Americans have arrest records and can’t figure out how to clear them.

“I never knew for 30 years I was a felon,” says Kenneth.

“I went for a job and they let me know they could not hire me because I had a felony on my record,” says Joanne.

Kenneth and Joanne both had cases against them dismissed, and both thought they had no criminal record.

Joanne took her case to Allegheny County. She was told there was a mistake in the transfer of data years ago.

“There’s so many people that probably have a criminal record that don’t know. I really don’t believe it was malicious. Allegheny County should have fixed this,” she said.

County officials admit there are errors in the data transfer. They don’t know how many. They advise people who have been arrested to check their criminal history. They also say the data errors are rare.

KDKA was able to get an attorney to start the process of getting Kenneth and Joanne’s records expunged or sealed.

Attorneys recommend all citizens with prior arrests do the same.

