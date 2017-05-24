Jerry’s Records Store Owner Retiring After 42 Years In Business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jerry’s Records in Squirrel Hill is western Pennsylvania’s go-to place for vinyl. Half a million used records, wall to wall.

Owner Jerry Weber has been in the groove for 42 years. But he says the years and eBay have taken a toll.

“I could buy them for $5 and sell them to you for $8 or $9 and still make a profit. Now, they sell them on eBay, $20, $30, $40, $50 and up.”

On Aug. 1, Jerry is calling it quits and heading into retirement.

But Jerry’s Records? They aren’t going anywhere, unless you buy one. The store, website and even the name will continue, under the ownership of record collector, Chris Grauzer

“The store will still be here, as it’s been, and we’ll still have the wide selection that Jerry’s known for,” he says. “And good prices, and keeping it going, and hopefully, be here another 40 years.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Jerry admits he’ll miss old customers and friends, and the excitement of new customers who find what they’ve been looking for.

“I love when they ask, ‘How much is it?’ ‘Five bucks.’ ‘You’re kidding me! I’ve actually had people give me $20 and run out the door, because they were so happy to find it. And I’m not stupid. If they give me $20, I’ll go out and get a beer or something!”

Relax Jerry. You’ve earned it.