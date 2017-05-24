EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Kayaker Still Missing Days After Accident That Killed Friend

May 24, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Brittany Evans, Helene Brandy, Leetsdale, Missing Person, Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Searchers outside Pittsburgh are continuing to look for a kayaker who has been missing since a weekend boating accident that killed her friend.

Helene Brandy and Brittany Evans, both 25, were kayaking on the Ohio River on Saturday when witnesses saw their kayaks plunge over a dam and heard cries for help.

Evans’ body was recovered a short time later.

Search boats continued to ply the river Wednesday in hopes of finding Brandy.

The friends took a selfie together shortly before the accident.

