Kayaker Still Missing Days After Accident That Killed Friend

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Searchers outside Pittsburgh are continuing to look for a kayaker who has been missing since a weekend boating accident that killed her friend.
Helene Brandy and Brittany Evans, both 25, were kayaking on the Ohio River on Saturday when witnesses saw their kayaks plunge over a dam and heard cries for help.
Evans’ body was recovered a short time later.
Search boats continued to ply the river Wednesday in hopes of finding Brandy.
The friends took a selfie together shortly before the accident.
