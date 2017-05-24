Pennsylvania Moves To Comply With Federal Real ID Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania is closer to complying with a federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver’s licenses to be valid for federal purposes.

The state Senate voted Tuesday 49-1 to approve a bill directing state government to comply with the 2005 Real ID law. The bill still requires House approval.

Residents wouldn’t be forced to obtain a so-called Real ID, and the bill would allow the Department of Transportation to continue producing driver’s licenses and photo identification cards that don’t meet the heightened standard.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said that he will sign the bill. He issued the following statement:

“I want to thank Senator Ward and her colleagues for their cooperation with PennDOT and my administration to ensure Pennsylvania can comply with the federal REAL ID law. I am hopeful that the House will not make further changes and I can sign this bill in its current form when it reaches my desk.

This bill achieves the primary goal of allowing Pennsylvania commuters and businesses to avoid disruptions related to noncompliance.

Once the 2012 noncompliance law is repealed, PennDOT can begin working with the federal government to update its systems to complete compliance. We will work diligently to ensure the process is as consumer friendly and affordable as possible.”

Pennsylvania faces a June 6 deadline to become compliant for Pennsylvania licenses to be sufficient to get into federal facilities, such as military bases. Next year, Real ID’s heightened standards kick in for people boarding commercial airliners.

About half the states are compliant.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)