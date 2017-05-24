Missing Girl, 10, Found In Stowe Twp.

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing girl who disappeared today in Stowe Township has been found.
According to Allegheny County officials, 10-year-old Reniyah vanished after getting off of her school bus.
BREAKING:
Missing 10 y/o Stowe Twp girl found crouching under bushes a few blocks from her home. pic.twitter.com/6HpvigA1Cn
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) May 25, 2017
Search dogs were brought in to help in the investigation.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter