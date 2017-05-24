EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Missing Girl, 10, Found In Stowe Twp.

May 24, 2017 9:18 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Missing Person, Ralph Iannotti, Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing girl who disappeared today in Stowe Township has been found.

According to Allegheny County officials, 10-year-old Reniyah vanished after getting off of her school bus.

Search dogs were brought in to help in the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

