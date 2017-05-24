Suspect Sought After Thefts At Local Hospitals

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police are searching for a man who reportedly went into the Mansfield Building of UPMC McKeesport and stole from an employee.

It happened on May 3 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Surveillance video from inside of the hospital shows a man wearing sunglasses and a hat wearing a white tee-shirt, closing the door to an office and walking away after allegedly stealing from an office.

Police say he stole a wallet with three credit cards and a bank card and used them locally, racking up charges of $470.

The woman found out her cards were stolen after she got a text alert that her card had been used.

Police from UPMC Presbyterian Hospital are looking into a similar incident after a theft happened there.

In that case, police say there’s video of a man who looks similar.

If you recognize the man, McKeesport Police are asking you contact them via phone or on their Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous.