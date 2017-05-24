Family Already Facing Immense Hardships Suffers Devastating Loss

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We introduced you to little Abigail when she was just 1-month-old.

Abigail was born premature following an emergency C-section, then battled hypothermia shortly after birth. Now, she’s nearing the 3-month mark and is improving every day.

“Medically, she’s gaining the weight she needs,” Abigail’s mother, Tiffany Stolarz, said.

Abigail’s illness was just the beginning though.

Following her birth, the family’s basement flooded. Then, her dad, Michael Marshall, took on the family business when his father got sick. But the worst news of all came last weekend when Abigail’s father suffered a heart attack.

“Ten minutes later, he woke back up gasping for air. He just woke up gasping for air,” Tiffany said. “His heart beat was slowly fading and I couldn’t save him. Nobody could save him. I will never see my fiancé again and it’s not fair.”

Tiffany said the hardest part is knowing Abigail won’t have her dad.

“Not only do I get to suffer, but my baby will never know what her dad did for her, or will do for her,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany is a stay-at-home mom. She’s worried how she’ll take care of her baby and pay the bills.

But amidst the immense loss, Tiffany is grateful for one thing. The three took their first family vacation to Myrtle Beach two weeks ago.

“We decided we needed to get away, best family vacation we could’ve done, because I look back now, and thank God we took it,” Stolarz said.

Tiffany said she still needs to fix the flooding issue in her basement, then find a job and childcare for her daughter. The family has set up a Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/babybeastmode

Michael’s funeral is on Thursday at 11 a.m. at New Life Christian Ministries in Saxonburg.