Woman Critically Injured In Wilkinsburg Shooting

May 24, 2017 1:07 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Shooting, Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue.

Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot in the stomach.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1300.

