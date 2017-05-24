Woman Critically Injured In Wilkinsburg Shooting

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue.
Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot in the stomach.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1300.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter