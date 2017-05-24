Woman Charged, Accused Of Raping Foster Child ‘Hundreds Of Times’

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman has been charged after allegedly raping her foster child “hundreds of times.”
Police say Joelle Barozzini, 46, of Greensburg sexually assaulted the teenage boy at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison,
Officials say the abuse happened when the boy was 16 years old and continued for years.
Police are trying to locate other foster children of Barozzini to see if there are other victims.
Meanwhile, Barozzini is facing a list of charges including, rape, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
