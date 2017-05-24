EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Woman Charged, Accused Of Raping Foster Child ‘Hundreds Of Times’

May 24, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Greensburg, Joelle Barozzini, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman has been charged after allegedly raping her foster child “hundreds of times.”

Police say Joelle Barozzini, 46, of Greensburg sexually assaulted the teenage boy at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison,

Officials say the abuse happened when the boy was 16 years old and continued for years.

Police are trying to locate other foster children of Barozzini to see if there are other victims.

Meanwhile, Barozzini is facing a list of charges including, rape, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Watch the KDKA-TV News At 5 and 6 p.m. for Ross Guidotti’s full report

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch