Favorite Pittsburgh Pizza Shop Named One Of The Best In The Country

May 25, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Mineo’s, Mineo’s Pizza House, Pennsylvania, Pizza, Tasting Table

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An “underrated” and “great” pizza town. That’s what Tasting Table is calling Pittsburgh.

In their tasty quest to name the 26 best pizza places across the country, they landed on a local favorite as one of their top spots.

They’ve named Pittsburgh’s own Mineo’s, with locations in Squirrel Hill and Mount Lebanon, as the best pizza in Pennsylvania and one of the best in the country.

Tasting Table says of Mineo’s, “This old-school favorite is one of the best.”

So, what makes Mineo’s one of the best? The family recipe, of course. The “generous grating of cheese, crispy crust and Italian tomato-based sauce,” make it stand out.

Across the border, in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus, Enrinco’s also made the list for their “simple menu… but well executed” pizza.

To read the full listings, visit Tasting Table at this link: https://www.tastingtable.com/travel/national/best-pizza-america

