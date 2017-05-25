‘Feeling Irritated’: Bridgeville Police Post About Continuously Reviving Heroin Addict

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — The Bridgeville Police Department took to social media Thursday to express frustration over the worsening heroin epidemic.
In a Facebook post update marked “feeling irritated,” Police Chief Chad King posts an image of a stamp bag, a spoon, a needle and an overdose kit. He writes that “this will be the sequence of events you face” if you choose to use heroin.
“Today, we revived an addict with Narcan. This is the third time this particular individual has been revived within the past 3 months,” the post reads, in part. “Parents and friends that are enablers are part of the problem, not the solution!”
Before posting links to rehabilitation centers, King acknowledges that the sentiment is “harsh reality:”
“I will not sugar coat it! People are dying from this drug at an alarming rate!”
