Cause, Manner Of Dakota James’ Death Released

May 25, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Dakota James, Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for a missing 23-year-old Duquesne University grad student whose body was found in the Ohio River in March.

Officials say Dakota James‘ cause of death has been ruled as a drowning, and the manner has been determined to be accidental.

According to officials, James’ body was discovered near Neville Island around 9 a.m. March 6, ending a desperate six-week search for the young man.

He was last spotted in Downtown Pittsburgh on the night of Jan. 25.

In February, Pittsburgh Police released a new surveillance image of James, which showed him walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District at 11:46 p.m. on the night he disappeared. Prior to that, the last known sighting was reportedly at the Wood Street T Station.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

