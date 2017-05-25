Pittsburgh Officers Begin Filing Paperwork To Live Outside City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that Pittsburgh Police officers have the legal right to live outside the city, there is significant debate regarding how many officers will leave.

Early reports from Mayor Bill Peduto’s office indicate only four officers have registered to move outside of the city.

FOP Union president Bob Swartzwelder tells KDKA’S Marty Griffin he believes the number will be much higher.

“I believe 25 to 30 percent of our officers will move. Right now we have a list of nearly forty,” Swartzwelder said.

“I love this city. I will never leave this city to live elsewhere,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Shubert.

Shubert, who grew up in Pittsburgh, does not believe several hundred officers will move to the suburbs. However, he also believes the city can use the issue to recruit young officers who may want to work in the city but live in the suburbs.

“I want the best cops for our citizens and our department. I think we have them,” he said. “My job for the future is to ensure we keep bringing those officers into our department to provide a safe environment for all of us whether you live here, work here, or visit.”

We will keep track of the number of officers who do officially leave and let you know.

