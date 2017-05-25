Watch: Donald Trump Pushes Way To Front Of Group At NATO Photo Opp

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

May 25, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

BRUSSELS (AP) – President Donald Trump’s push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention.

Video footage from the gathering shows Trump putting his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushing himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance’s new headquarters in Brussels.

Trump then stands near Markovic and speaks to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. The video garnered attention on social media.

Montenegro is scheduled to formally become NATO’s 29th member in early June.

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    He’s the ONE from a country that pays it’s dues. He should be front and center.

