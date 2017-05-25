Watch: Donald Trump Pushes Way To Front Of Group At NATO Photo Opp

BRUSSELS (AP) – President Donald Trump’s push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention.
Video footage from the gathering shows Trump putting his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushing himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance’s new headquarters in Brussels.
Trump then stands near Markovic and speaks to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. The video garnered attention on social media.
Trump literally pushes a world leader, and then struts around like a rooster. How long until he hits someone? pic.twitter.com/58a438By0N
— Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) May 25, 2017
Trump pushes his way to front of group at #NATO. Maybe they'd respect him more if he didn't leak classified info. pic.twitter.com/E4RPXJidtc
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 25, 2017
Montenegro is scheduled to formally become NATO’s 29th member in early June.
He’s the ONE from a country that pays it’s dues. He should be front and center.