Report: Hempfield School Director Dies After Winning Democratic Primary

HEMPFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — A Hempfield Area school board member died Tuesday, one week after winning the Democratic primary. He was running for his third term.
The Tribune-Review reports Joseph Lutz, 54, had gone to the hospital on election night after an infection from an ulcer spread.
“He was lethargic last Tuesday; we were trying to rouse him and tell him he’d won,” his wife Cindy Watts told the Tribune-Review. “This was pretty sad and pretty sudden.”
Lutz is survived by his wife, son, two sisters and 12-year-old daughter.
The school board will have to appoint someone to Lutz’s seat for the rest of his term.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s 5 p.m. report for more.