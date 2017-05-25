EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Report: Hempfield School Director Dies After Winning Democratic Primary

May 25, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Hempfield Area

HEMPFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — A Hempfield Area school board member died Tuesday, one week after winning the Democratic primary. He was running for his third term.

The Tribune-Review reports Joseph Lutz, 54, had gone to the hospital on election night after an infection from an ulcer spread.

“He was lethargic last Tuesday; we were trying to rouse him and tell him he’d won,” his wife Cindy Watts told the Tribune-Review. “This was pretty sad and pretty sudden.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Lutz is survived by his wife, son, two sisters and 12-year-old daughter.

The school board will have to appoint someone to Lutz’s seat for the rest of his term.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s 5 p.m. report for more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch