Police: Infant Dies After Being Beaten By Daycare Worker During Nap Time

BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Police have arrested a Baltimore daycare worker in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

CBS Baltimore reports Leah Walden, 23, faces a string of charges including first and second-degree murder, in the death of Reese Bowman.

Bowman died on May 23, after officers were called to the Rocket Tiers Learning Center for a report of a baby not breathing.

The 8-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and police say there were “no obvious signs of injuries or trauma” at that time.

When interviewed by police, Walden claimed she put the baby in a crib for a nap, and when she returned 45 minutes later the infant was not breathing.

The daycare facility has cameras throughout the center, and investigators began going through the video. The owner of the facility notified police on Wednesday that they had discovered some “disturbing” video.

Police say the video shows Walden putting excessive blankets on Bowman, which covered her head, before snatching Bowman out of the crib by one arm several times, swinging at Bowman as if she were slapping her, then placing pillows over her face. One police official said the child was “tortured.”

The accused also walked off camera with the child several times and officers say they can “only assume” what Walden may have done during that time.