LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Donates $750,000 To High School For Turf Field

One of the only knocks on Steelers star Le’Veon Bell has been his numerous mishaps off the field that have stained many peoples’ perception of the 26-year-old running back.

Bell’s latest off-the-field action to make headlines, however, will surely go a long way towards changing the way that many view him.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Bell donated $750,000 to his high school alma mater, Groveport Madison High School in Groveport, Ohio, so they could install a turf football field.

.@steelers RB Le’Veon Bell donates $750k for new Groveport Madison turf field https://t.co/8sDoy4Hilw pic.twitter.com/oHUNWNUdOM — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) May 24, 2017

As a result, the school will rename the field Le’Veon Bell Field, in Bell’s honor.

From WCMH:

“We are so excited and appreciative of Le’Veon Bell’s generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field,” Groveport Madison Athletics Director Steve Petros told WCMH. “Le’Veon’s gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well.”

Per the article, construction is slated to begin on June 9 and a dedication ceremony is planning for Aug. 25, the day of the first home game for Groveport Madison.

Kudos to Bell for making a difference in his local community and hopefully proving that he’s ready to be as much of a difference-maker off of the field as he is on it.

