LOOK: Le’Veon Bell Donates $750,000 To High School For Turf Field

May 25, 2017 12:31 PM
Bryan Altman

One of the only knocks on Steelers star Le’Veon Bell has been his numerous mishaps off the field that have stained many peoples’ perception of the 26-year-old running back.

Bell’s latest off-the-field action to make headlines, however, will surely go a long way towards changing the way that many view him.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Bell donated $750,000 to his high school alma mater, Groveport Madison High School in Groveport, Ohio, so they could install a turf football field.

As a result, the school will rename the field Le’Veon Bell Field, in Bell’s honor.

From WCMH:

“We are so excited and appreciative of Le’Veon Bell’s generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field,” Groveport Madison Athletics Director Steve Petros told WCMH. “Le’Veon’s gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well.”

Per the article, construction is slated to begin on June 9 and a dedication ceremony is planning for Aug. 25, the day of the first home game for Groveport Madison.

Kudos to Bell for making a difference in his local community and hopefully proving that he’s ready to be as much of a difference-maker off of the field as he is on it.

