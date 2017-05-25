‘I Hope You Die’: Pa. Man Pleads Guilty To Choking Mom For Changing Channel

BATH, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to choking his mother to the point of unconsciousness for changing the TV channel.
LehighValleyLive.com reports 42-year-old David Cantrell pleaded guilty Thursday to strangulation over the January argument in their home.
Police say Cantrell punched his mother in the mouth, lifted her up and then slammed her on the floor. They say he also choked her until she lost consciousness, saying, “I hope you die.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Police say the woman later went to a neighbor’s house for help, and told police she feared for her life.
As part of a plea deal, charges of simple assault and harassment were dropped.
Sentencing is set for July 25 to allow time for a mental health evaluation.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)