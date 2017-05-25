EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

‘I Hope You Die’: Pa. Man Pleads Guilty To Choking Mom For Changing Channel

May 25, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Bath

BATH, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to choking his mother to the point of unconsciousness for changing the TV channel.

LehighValleyLive.com reports 42-year-old David Cantrell pleaded guilty Thursday to strangulation over the January argument in their home.

Police say Cantrell punched his mother in the mouth, lifted her up and then slammed her on the floor. They say he also choked her until she lost consciousness, saying, “I hope you die.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say the woman later went to a neighbor’s house for help, and told police she feared for her life.

As part of a plea deal, charges of simple assault and harassment were dropped.

Sentencing is set for July 25 to allow time for a mental health evaluation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch