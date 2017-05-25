Pennsylvania Turnpike Expects 2M Vehicles Over Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials anticipate more than 2 million vehicles will use the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Officials say the busiest time for travel will be Friday afternoon and Monday evening.
The turnpike will suspend maintenance work and have all lanes open between 5 a.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say state police on the turnpike investigated 69 crashes which resulted in seven injuries during Memorial Day weekend last year.
