EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pennsylvania Turnpike Expects 2M Vehicles Over Holiday Weekend

May 25, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Memorial Day, Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials anticipate more than 2 million vehicles will use the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Officials say the busiest time for travel will be Friday afternoon and Monday evening.

The turnpike will suspend maintenance work and have all lanes open between 5 a.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say state police on the turnpike investigated 69 crashes which resulted in seven injuries during Memorial Day weekend last year.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch