Report: Ohio County Runs Out Of Narcan For Third Time In 18 Months

May 25, 2017 11:25 PM
Filed Under: Lisbon, Narcan, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (KDKA) — Officials in Ohio say there’s a waiting list for the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, after a county ran out of its supply for the third time in just over a year.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, the Columbiana County Health Department will receive its third supply of Narcan in the last 18 months, and now local police and fire departments will need to be placed on a waiting list to get more kits.

This news comes just a week after an officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, accidentally overdosed on fentanyl while patting a man down during a traffic stop.

WKBN says the Ohio State Department of Health will send 30 more kits to the county to be distributed to police and fire departments. The kits should arrive sometime in the next few weeks.

