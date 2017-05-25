EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Pirates OF Polanco Activated From 10-Day; Ortiz Sent Down

May 25, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Danny Ortiz, Disabled List, Gregory Polanco, Pittsburgh Pirates

ATLANTA (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated outfielder Gregory Polanco from the 10-day disabled list.

The move was announced before Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Polanco was having a disappointing season, hitting .252 with one homer and nine RBIs, when he was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

Outfielder Danny Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-for-12 during his stint with the Pirates.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch