Pitt Counseling Center Employee Charged With Child Porn Possession

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A University of Pittsburgh counseling center employee is facing child pornography charges.

Edward Michaels, 67, is charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, after police found hundreds of pictures of child porn inside his Wilkinsburg home.

Michaels, who is the director of Pitt’s Counseling Center, came under fire at the end of March when the Wilkinsburg Police Department got a call from someone who had seen the pictures inside of Michaels’ home.

Allegheny County Police are heading the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, Michaels allowed police to come into the house where detectives saw pictures of young girls in sexually explicit poses.

After taking several computers and memory sticks, investigators say they found more child porn.

In response to the charges, Joe Miksch, the director of Media Relations at Pitt said:

“Ed Michaels, director of the University of Pittsburgh Counseling Center, was arrested Wednesday by the Allegheny County Police for possession of child pornography, which investigators found at his home. He has been placed on leave from the University. The University is cooperating fully with authorities conducting the investigation. Michaels, who has been a member of the staff for 2 years, served in an administrative role, and was not assigned clients.”