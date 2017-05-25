EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Point Park University Student Dies In Drowning Accident In Alabama

May 25, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Alabama, Drowning, Gulf Shores, Point Park University, Tyler Carter, Tyler Deshon Carter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Point Park University student and elite Track and Field athlete has died in a drowning accident in Alabama.

According to university officials, 19-year-old Tyler Deshon Carter passed away Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

tyler deshon carter Point Park University Student Dies In Drowning Accident In Alabama

(Source: Point Park University)

He was a rising sophomore, a history major and a member of the university’s Men’s Track & Field Team.

Carter, a Penn Hills native, was in Alabama to compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship. The university says he was ranked No. 4 nationally in the triple jump and set to compete on Saturday.

Point Park University President Paul Hennigan has released this statement on Carter’s death:

“The Point Park University family is devastated by this loss. Tyler was more than just an impressive athlete – he was an excellent student and an even better person. Our love, prayers and support are with his family and friends.”

Carter was a graduate from Trinity Christian School.

