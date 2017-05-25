One Taken Into Custody After Beechview SWAT Situation

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — A man is in custody Sunday evening following a SWAT situation in Beechview.
It happened at a home near the intersection of Bayonne Avenue and Methyl Street.
Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Simcox, of Beechview, was taken into custody after a domestic incident that began Sunday afternoon.
“The male individual inside the house held his girlfriend essentially captive inside the residence,” Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said. “At some point, he was outside firing shots into the air.”
Schaffer said the girlfriend and her 2-year-old child were able to escape the residence uninjured. The girlfriend then called police.
SWAT units were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. because authorities were told Simcox had weapons inside the home.
Police outside repeatedly told Simcox to come outside with his hands in the air. Schaffer says he did eventually come out of the house, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Simcox is facing charges of strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and terroristic threats.
