US Steel Being Sued By Several Mon Valley Residents

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – A pair of Mon Valley residents are suing U.S. Steel, claiming the company’s Clairton Coke Works refuses to fix pollution issues.
John Macus and Cheryl Hurt allege pollution by the plant has resulted in residents nearby getting sick while also significantly lowering property values.
Attorney Robert Pierce is representing the two and explained the reasoning to KDKA’s Marty Griffin.
“Unfortunately for decades, US Steel has violated the appropriate state laws, been cited by the state health agencies, and the residents have continued to be exposed to these pollutants,” said Pierce.
Pierce added the pollution caused by the plant has had another consequence that many may have overlooked.
“Their property values have diminished, so these tough mill towns that are all over Western Pennsylvania, have mills that are violating the law, fighting the regulations, and the people that have bought homes, are seeing their values decrease year after year after year,” said Pierce.
From 2012 through May 31st 2015, the plant was hit with 6,700 violations for toxic air pollution releases.
The two are seeking compensation for the loss of property value as well as other damages.
