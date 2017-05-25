EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Washington County CYS Director Resigns, Accused Of Mishandling Abuse Allegations

May 25, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Dee Dee Blosnich-Gooden, Joelle Barozzini, Tim Kimmel, Washington County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The deputy director of Washington County Children and Youth Services Dee Dee Blosnich-Gooden submitted her resignation this morning to Washington County Humane Services Director Tim Kimmel and will leave her position Friday.

According to Greensburg Police, a caseworker in Greene County, (where Blosnich-Gooden used to work for as director of CYS in Greene County) had suspicions of 46-year-old Joelle Barozzini, 46, of Greensburg, abusing a foster child.

Blosnich-Gooden allegedly reprimanded that caseworker and never reported the allegations to authorities.

Barozzini is now charged with sexually assaulting a foster child at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Amy Wadas’ report at 5 p.m. 

