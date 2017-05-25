Washington County CYS Director Resigns, Accused Of Mishandling Abuse Allegations

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The deputy director of Washington County Children and Youth Services Dee Dee Blosnich-Gooden submitted her resignation this morning to Washington County Humane Services Director Tim Kimmel and will leave her position Friday.
According to Greensburg Police, a caseworker in Greene County, (where Blosnich-Gooden used to work for as director of CYS in Greene County) had suspicions of 46-year-old Joelle Barozzini, 46, of Greensburg, abusing a foster child.
Blosnich-Gooden allegedly reprimanded that caseworker and never reported the allegations to authorities.
Barozzini is now charged with sexually assaulting a foster child at her home and at a hotel where they stayed when they visited his father in state prison.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA
