WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 6 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

West Virginia Industrial Plant Explosion Kills 2, Injures 1

May 25, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: West Virginia

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) – An explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant has killed two people and injured a third.

Officials say the explosion was reported Wednesday at Midland Resource Recovery, a company based in Ontario, Canada, that odorizes natural gas. Exact details of what happened weren’t available.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter said the names of those who died wouldn’t be released until family members were notified. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Local media reported that several agencies were investigating, including the state Fire Marshal’s office, the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

OSHA spokeswoman Leni Uddyback-Fortson said the agency had no record of inspecting the facility in the past five years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch