More Buoys To Be Installed On Ohio River After Deadly Kayaking Accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Army Corps of Engineers is adding more buoys to the Ohio River after a deadly kayaking accident last weekend near the Dashields Dam.

Helene Brandy and Brittany Evans, both 25, went over the dam last Saturday night. Evans’ body was recovered, but the search continues for Brandy.

The Army Corps of Engineers is expressed their condolences to the families of the women during a news conference Friday afternoon.

“All of us at the Pittsburgh District express our heartfelt sympathy for the families of Helene Brandy and Brittney Evans, during this incredible sad and difficult time,” said Col. John Lloyd, of the Army Corps of Engineers.

While the search continues for Brandy, the Corps defended the safety measures in place near the lock and dam.

“I believe the buoys that are right now in the water are adequate enough that someone, whether it’s a paddler or a boater, would recognize that there is a hazard in front of them,” Col. Lloyd said.

Watch the full press conference here:

It may never be known exactly what happened to the women, but the Army Corps of Engineers says they’ll be installing more buoys and signs to warn boaters about the dam.

“Our intent this weekend, starting here, is to put seven more of these buoys out. That’s why we have them lined up and ready to go,” John Dilla, chief of Lock and Dams, said.

But buoys alone won’t do the job.

“We have to wear life jackets. That’s got to be part of the education process,” Col. Lloyd said. “The other piece of this is, we’ve got to let people know, the river system is a dangerous system.”

The Corps plans to hold a safety summit for boaters sometime next month.

They also say they don’t have the authority to ban recreational boating from the very dangerous stretch of the Ohio River where the victims went over the dam.