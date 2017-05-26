Man Accused Of Sending Sexually Harassing Texts To Teen He Met At Church

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly sending sexual and threatening messages to a teenage girl.

Bethel Park Police say they don’t investigate many crimes involving sexually harassing text messages, but they recently arrested 20-year-old Wesley Black and charged him a number of crimes.

“Our investigation had revealed that he did engage in a series of text messages with a minor female,” said Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor.

Police say the text messages started when Black became friends with the juvenile he met at the First Bethel United Methodist Church.

According to the criminal complaint, Black eventually made it clear that he wanted to have a sexual relationship, but the juvenile said he was starting to scare her.

In one of their text conversations, the criminal complaint reports that Black asked the girl: “When are you coming to see me?”

She responded: “I don’t want see you. You are going to rape me. I’m scared of you.”

Black then responded: “I won’t, if you come see me.”

“We would like to stress that these messages, they were inappropriate, but we do not believe there was any actual physical contact,” said Chief O’Connor.

In the final meeting before Black was arrested, they met in the church teen room. The juvenile said Black allegedly tried to lift her shirt, but she slapped his hand and said “no.”

The juvenile’s mother later found them talking, not long after that Black was arrested and charged.

Chief O’Connor says it’s a clear message that parents need to pay closer attention to their child’s activity on social media.

“We would always advise that they keep, have a close relationship with their child and also make sure you monitor their devices, such as phones, or their access to the internet,” the chief said.

Black faces charges of criminal attempt unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications device.