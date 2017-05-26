EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores To Be Open On Memorial Day, Other Holidays

May 26, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Jon Delano, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to a recent change in the law, hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open Memorial Day.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, stores which are normally open on Mondays will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.

While previous state laws prohibited stores from opening on holidays, Act 39 of 2016 removed those restrictions.

In addition to Memorial Day, the stores will be open on Independence Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day.

