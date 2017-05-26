Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores To Be Open On Memorial Day, Other Holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to a recent change in the law, hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open Memorial Day.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, stores which are normally open on Mondays will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.
While previous state laws prohibited stores from opening on holidays, Act 39 of 2016 removed those restrictions.
In addition to Memorial Day, the stores will be open on Independence Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day.
Watch the KDKA-TV News At 5 p.m. For Jon Delano’s Full Report
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter