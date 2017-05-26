EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Writer Shares Mister Rogers’ Words Following Terror Attack

May 26, 2017 9:12 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The images of people helping one another in the wake of the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England have prompted one writer to pay tribute to public television’s “Mister Rogers” for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the iconic children’s show.

Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican mentioned on Twitter a quote from Fred Rogers encouraging people to “look for the helpers” in times of trouble.

He related a story of a chance encounter with Rogers. He says Rogers took the time to comfort him about the loss of his grandfather by telling him stories of his own relationship with his grandfather.

Breznican says he cried after Rogers’ 2003 death, mourning someone he saw not as a celebrity, but as a “neighbor.”

Breznican posted his widely shared tribute Tuesday.

