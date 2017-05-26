Writer Shares Mister Rogers’ Words Following Terror Attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The images of people helping one another in the wake of the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England have prompted one writer to pay tribute to public television’s “Mister Rogers” for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the iconic children’s show.

Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican mentioned on Twitter a quote from Fred Rogers encouraging people to “look for the helpers” in times of trouble.

He related a story of a chance encounter with Rogers. He says Rogers took the time to comfort him about the loss of his grandfather by telling him stories of his own relationship with his grandfather.

A lot of people are sharing this quote after the heartbreak in Manchester. It’s also the 50th anniversary of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zDnTrTcJ8v — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017

Breznican says he cried after Rogers’ 2003 death, mourning someone he saw not as a celebrity, but as a “neighbor.”

A compassionate message from a neighbor, at the right time: https://t.co/40blYw0DDt pic.twitter.com/6GpMlZX63b — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2017

Breznican posted his widely shared tribute Tuesday.

