Pa. Lawmakers Want PUC To Oversee PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to put the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority under the oversight of the Public Utility Commission.

House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) and Rep. Harry Readshaw (D-Allegheny) are working together on the legislation.

The PWSA has dealt with several issues over the years from multi-million dollar debt and incorrect bills to the current issue of replacing thousands of lead service lines.

“The citizens served by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority need safe water like everyone in the Commonwealth,” said Turzai. “The stability of the authority to serve its customers requires fiscal responsibility and best practices, both of which are lacking. We want to work collaboratively with the mayor and our colleagues in the General Assembly to address PWSAs persistent problems.”

“This legislation is about consumer protection and the health and safety of those served by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority,” said Readshaw. “This is really a commonsense approach that will move the system in a positive direction.”

Turzai said the PUC has the power to demand sound financial practices, systemic upgrades to infrastructure and reliable service delivery to customers.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says the city isn’t opposed to help from the state as they work with the DEP on a full restructuring of the PWSA.

He said, “We welcome further conversations about this proposed PUC legislation, and are already inviting additional oversight and financial support from Harrisburg to help us rebuild our water system. The legislation would need to assure residents of Pittsburgh that the water system remains a public asset, and that PUC oversight would not be used as a mechanism to force privatization.”