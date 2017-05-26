Predators Restricting Cup Final Tickets To Their TV Viewing Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you were thinking about getting tickets to the Stanley Cup Final games in Nashville, you may need to get creative.
The Nashville Predators have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history. Their raucous crowds have become an interesting storyline recently and the team isn’t going to make it easy for Penguins fans to invade their building.
According to Ticketmaster, tickets will be restricted to “residents of the Nashville Predators television viewing area.”
“The Bridgestone Arena is located in Nashville, TN. Sales will be restricted to residents of the Nashville Predators television viewing area – Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside the viewing area will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”
Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be played in Nashville.
Meanwhile, the Penguins will be looking to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.
Game 1 is Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter