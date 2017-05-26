Former Penguin Ryan Whitney Plays Role In Kunitz’s Winning Goal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With one shot in double overtime, Chris Kunitz punched the Penguins’ ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.
Immediately after the goal, former Penguins defenseman Ryan Whitney took to Twitter to remind fans of his role in the game-winner.
Kunitz !! How did the penguins get that guy!??
— Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) May 26, 2017
If you’ll recall, the Penguins traded Whitney to Anaheim for Kunitz and Eric Tangradi in 2009. Whitney is now an analyst for the NHL Network.
So, while Whitney wasn’t on the ice for the game-winner, he did play a pretty important role in it.
