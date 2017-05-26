EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Former Penguin Ryan Whitney Plays Role In Kunitz’s Winning Goal

May 26, 2017 7:04 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With one shot in double overtime, Chris Kunitz punched the Penguins’ ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

Immediately after the goal, former Penguins defenseman Ryan Whitney took to Twitter to remind fans of his role in the game-winner.

If you’ll recall, the Penguins traded Whitney to Anaheim for Kunitz and Eric Tangradi in 2009. Whitney is now an analyst for the NHL Network.

So, while Whitney wasn’t on the ice for the game-winner, he did play a pretty important role in it.

