One Sent To Hospital After Bicycle, Vehicle Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday evening.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Fifth Avenue.
A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash involving the bicyclist and another vehicle. Specific details on the crash have not yet been released.
A witness told KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas that the bicyclist was conscious after the crash.
The scene was clear around 8:15 p.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details