One Sent To Hospital After Bicycle, Vehicle Crash

May 27, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Bicycle Crash, Bicyclist Injured, Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Fifth Avenue.

A bicyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash involving the bicyclist and another vehicle. Specific details on the crash have not yet been released.

A witness told KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas that the bicyclist was conscious after the crash.

The scene was clear around 8:15 p.m.

