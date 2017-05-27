Furry Tails: Rascal & Caroline Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Rascal

Animal Friends

Rascal needs a second chance at a forever home! This playful bunny needs a dog-free environment to thrive, but just loves people and other rabbits!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Rascal is a 2-year-old Mini Lop who is looking for a loving home. He was surrendered to Animal Friends when he became too fearful of the family dog. His new home will have to be dog-free, but Rascal gets along great with other bunnies. When he socializes with the other Animal Friends residents at our Bun Runs, he loves to meet, greet and play. Rascal wastes no time getting to know you and starts playing and showing affection almost instantly. If Rascal sounds like a good fit for your home, stop by to see him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Caroline

Orphans of the Storm

Caroline is a beautiful, sweet kitty in need of a loving home! She’s been waiting too long to find a forever family to take her in.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Caroline! I came to the shelter with my kittens who were adopted very quickly. But I am still here — I’ve been waiting over a year to be adopted into my forever home! I’m extremely loving and outgoing and love playing with my toys. I’m very smart and inquisitive. I love my hammock here at the shelter. But I’m very scared of dogs so I need to be adopted into a home without them. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Caroline, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24