London Theater Evacuated But Nothing Suspicious Found

MANCHESTER, England (AP/KDKA) — Police say nothing suspicious has been found at London’s Old Vic Theatre after a security alert prompted the evacuation of cast and audience in the middle of a performance.

Theatergoers earlier tweeted that a matinee performance of “Woyzeck” – starring “Star Wars” actor John Boyega – was halted by theater staff and audience and cast were told to leave.

We have been evacuated as a precaution; audience safety is our priority. We are liaising with the Met Police. Check here for updates. — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) May 27, 2017

The police force said specialist officers searched the building and found nothing suspicious.

The incident was only referred to as a “security alert.” No specific details on the reason for the evacuation were released.

According the Old Vic Theatre’s Twitter account, an evening performance of “Woyzeck” will go on as scheduled.

Britain is under heightened security after Monday’s bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

